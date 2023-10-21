Honolulu Hale lights to honor victims of attack on Israel

Oct. 21—Honolulu Hale will be illuminated in blue and white from sundown today through sunrise Sunday in support of Israel following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that killed over 1,400 people.

Blue and white are the colors of the Israeli flag.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Israel in their suffering from the tragic events that are unfolding in the Middle East," Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a news release. "We condemn all acts of terrorism and stand together with our friends in the Jewish community in their time of need."

"We are lighting Honolulu Hale in the colors of the Israel flag to symbolize our aloha and unwavering support and unity during these difficult times," he said.