🌱 Honolulu Harry's Coming Soon + Bit Brigade Mega Man 2 Concert

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny. High: 86 Low: 63.

1. A new Hawaiian-themed restaurant called Honolulu Harry's is opening in College Park with a planned opening by mid-March. It will feature poke bowls and tropical drinks. (Bungalower)

2. The latest in unemployment fraud has showed up in the files of a Central Florida commercial real estate company, Maitland's Beyond Commercial, as 18 people filed claims for a company they never worked for. Owner Amy Calandrino said she was never notified by the DEO that unemployment insurance claims had been filed against her company. She said she filed rejections for all 18 claims with the DEO. (Click Orlando)

3. A Volusia County Council member says bats may be the solution to keeping the area's mosquito population under control. The county currently spends nearly $11 million a year on mosquito control. The theory has not been proven as an effective counter-measure. (WFTV)

4. Ongaku Overdrive is returning to the Abbey in Orlando on Saturday, March 5th with a Bit Brigade show of the soundtrack to Mega Man 2 while playing the classic Capcom game alongside the band. Attendees can also expect Megan Man-themed beverages, vendors, and gaming. (Orlando Weekly)

5. Mattie B’s Just Ribs is a local Black-owned business that serves up more than just ribs while also honoring the owner's grandmother. Owner, Terry Anderson, also sells a variety of briskets, sausages, turkey, pork and chicken on the grill of his food truck. You can find the food truck at events from Osceola County to Tampa. (Osceola-New Gazette)

Clermont Farmer's Market at Historic Downtown Clermont. (9:00 AM)

Orlando Taco Festival at Drive Shack. (2:00 PM)

Florida Mushrooming With Fungi Jon at Mead Botanical Garden. (2:00 PM)

Dragons & Fairies At Leu Gardens. (6:00 PM)

Open House: Kevin Harris "Joy-Filled Noise" at Timucua. (7:30 PM)

City of Orlando has announced they will be c losing their COVID testing site at Camping World Stadium on February 28th . (WFTV)

I-4 Express lanes are now open and you can drive free of charge through Wednesday, March 2nd . (Twitter)

Orange County Parks and Recreation is now hiring individuals ages 16 and older for Summer Camp positions ($11 an hour) at 13 Orange County Parks and Recreation sites. Those interested must be able to communicate in English (verbal and written) and pass a drug test and background check. (Twitter)

