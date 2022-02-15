Honolulu man, 21, charged in Waikiki firearm incident

Feb. 15—Prosecutors have charged a 21-year-old man after he allegedly fired a handgun at a vehicle in Waikiki.

Ryan Ragland was charged with first-degree reckless endangering, first-degree terroristic threatening and place to keep a pistol or revolver. His aggregate bail is set at $75, 000.

The shooting occurred in the 400 block of Nahua Street at about 4 a.m. Feb. 6.

Police said a male suspect and four other males were physically assaulting another man when a newspaper delivery man intervened.

As the delivery man drove away, the suspect allegedly fired a handgun at the vehicle occupied by the delivery man and his family members.

Three bullets hit the vehicle, police said. No injuries were reported.