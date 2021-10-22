Honolulu man charged with fraud, money laundering scheme

Oct. 22—A Honolulu man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for alleged wire fraud and money laundering that started in 2018.

Paul Henri Marie Harleman, 34, was arrested April 23 for allegedly devising two fraud schemes to take money from clients he had as a contract bookkeeper, the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Hawaii said in a news release today.

The first scheme allegedly took place from July 2018 to May 2020, when Harleman allegedly formed a limited liability company with a name almost identical to that of a vendor to his clients. He allegedly then charged the client's credit card for more than $146, 000 in fraudulent invoices.

In the second scheme, from September 2019 until Harleman's arrest, he allegedly transferred more than $1 million in payments disguised as payroll from two of his clients to the limited liability company he formed.

Harleman allegedly moved the money he obtained from his three clients from his personal checking account to a personal investment account, which resulted in his money laundering charges.

He was indicted today on six counts of wire fraud and seven counts of money laundering and has been detained pending trial.