Honolulu Marathon kick-off party helps visitors understand Hawaii's land
The 51st annual Honolulu Marathon officially kicked off Friday night with the Honolulu Marathon Aloha Friday Night Party.
The 51st annual Honolulu Marathon officially kicked off Friday night with the Honolulu Marathon Aloha Friday Night Party.
The EU has reached a historic regulation agreement over the development of future AI systems.
"I always thought my first career ejection would be something a little more exciting."
USC's season really was that bad.
Welcome to Gag City, the pink metropolis inhabited by stans and brands alike. In the days leading up to the release of "Pink Friday 2," Nicki Minaj's fifth studio album and sequel to her debut record "Pink Friday" that dropped on Friday, Twitter was flooded with AI-generated images of pink-toned cityscapes. Gag City, the dreamy false utopia ruled by Minaj and her Barbz, broke through stan Twitter and became a viral meme that brand accounts immediately used for their own marketing — promoting Minaj's album for free.
"You don't have to," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said when asked why he wouldn't name a starter.
We have no idea what's happening with Shohei Ohtani.
Russia is still banned from team sports.
'Tis the weekend to kick back and stream the new Hallmark holiday movies.
Beeper Mini, the chat app that reverse-engineered Apple’s iMessage for Android, is having problems. The entire Beeper platform is seemingly broken, leading to the obvious speculation that Apple has stomped the bootleg iMessage workaround.
Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain Monday night against the Bengals.
Remedy’s Alan Wake 2 is getting a new game plus mode, complete with an updated ending. There’s also plenty of new lore, charms and, of course, a ramp up in enemy difficulty.
The most recent mulch video came to me in the middle of the night, when I was hours into scrolling through a particularly nasty bout of insomnia. Mulch posts have periodically appeared in my restless nights for months. In the hours that I know I should be sleeping, I am hounded by content of petite dogs proclaiming that they’re soilpilled, or mulchmaxxing, or delighting in eating mulch with fellow sisters of the loam.
It's a must-win week for many fantasy managers trying to make the playoffs. Dalton Del Don is here to help with his lineup advice for every Week 14 game.
Rate cuts in 2024 could give solar stocks a boost after a difficult year.
It's great for everyone who loves a strategy game that will (lovingly) tear your whole family apart.
OpenAI’s recent drama hasn’t only caught UK regulators’ attention. Bloomberg reported Friday that the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is looking into Microsoft’s investment in the Sam Altman-led company and whether it violates antitrust laws.
Obviously there are sequined minidresses on this list.
Save over 15% on the pillow that's giving sciatica sufferers relief: 'My quality of life has improved.'
Highly-rated earbuds on sale for $20 and a cult-favorite condiment for just $9 — these gadgets and goodies are surefire holiday hits.
Williams has long been considered the prize of this class, but Maye has turned it into a tug-of-war that all boils down to some key factors.