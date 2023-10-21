Honolulu reserve officer and police recruit accused of abuse

Oct. 21—Honolulu police confirmed Friday that a reserve officer and a police recruit were among four officers arrested this month after allegations of domestic violence.

One of the four officers arrested this month was charged, according to state court records. On Thursday, HPD issued a statement that three of the four officers arrested in October on suspicion of abuse of family or a household member were charged and a fourth was awaiting a decision by prosecutors.

"The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney does not provide information on whether it has received cases for review and possible charges unless and until charges have been filed, " Brooks Baehr, spokesperson for the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Police did not immediately reply Friday to Star-Advertiser questions about charges for the officers.

Reserve officer Jeffrey J.K. Park, 49, and police recruit Micah Shinsato, 27, have been placed on restricted duty, and their police powers have been removed, Sarah Yoro, an HPD spokesperson told the Star-Advertiser.

Park has five years of service, and Shinsato has been with HPD for eight months.

Park was arrested on suspicion of abuse of family or a household member at the Kalihi substation at 2 :50 p.m. Oct. 9. He posted $1, 000 bail and was released that day.

He has not been charged.

Shinsato was arrested Oct. 4 on felony abuse of a household member for allegedly becoming physical with a woman he lives with in the presence of a minor child.

He has not been charged.

Park, Shinsato, officer Eli K. Andrin, 33, and Sgt. Gabriel K. Kira, 46, are the four officers referenced Wednesday by HPD Chief Arthur "Joe " Logan.

Logan told commissioners the department would conduct administrative and criminal investigations into the allegations against the four officers.

Logan did not name the officers, but disclosed domestic violence allegations to the Honolulu Police Commission as part of a presentation on new tools to support and promote officer wellness.

Logan noted that October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Andrin was arrested at 1 :05 p.m. Oct. 13 at 300 Rodgers Blvd. and released the next day on $25, 000 bail.

Andrin, who has four years of service, and Kira, who has been with HPD for 15 years, were placed on restricted duty, and their police powers were removed.

Andrin is charged with one Class C felony and three misdemeanors in connection with alleged abuse of a woman he lived with, according to state court records.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges Thursday. Andrin's trial is scheduled to start Dec. 18.

Andrin's attorney, Richard Sing, declined comment.

Kira was arrested Oct. 10 on Ala Ilima Street at 12 :55 p.m. on suspicion of abuse of family or a household member. He was released that day after posting $2, 000 bail, according to HPD's arrest logs.

Kira has not been charged, and police did not release details of the allegations against him.

The eight cases involving Honolulu police officers accused of domestic violence so far this year match 2022's total.

