Honolulu officers charged over killing of 16-year-old
A policeman has been charged with murder and two officers charged with attempted murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy, Honolulu prosecutors said Tuesday.
Honolulu prosecutors charged Geoffrey H.L. Thom with murder in the second degree in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap.
Doorbell camera video obtained and made public by lawyers representing the family of a man fatally shot two months ago by Honolulu police provides more information about the events that unfolded before the deadly encounter with officers. The footage shows that he arrived at a house, took off his shoes, entered the home and then quickly left after his presence confused the occupants. After police killed Lindani Myeni in April, his widow filed a wrongful death lawsuit alleging officers were motivated by racial discrimination because her unarmed South African husband was Black.
Both suspects are now facing several felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.
While questioning FBI Director Christopher Wray about the Jan. 6 Capitol attack in a hearing on Wednesday, Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., said Ashli Babbitt, who was killed as she attempted to breach a set of doors in the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, was "executed" and that the officer who shot her was "lying in wait." In April, the Department of Justice cleared the U.S. Capitol Police officer who shot Babbitt of criminal wrongdoing in the shooting.
A judge has approved a $15 million settlement against a doctor in a lawsuit by the parents of an incapacitated woman who was sexually assaulted and later gave birth at a Phoenix long-term care center, marking the last of several deals to resolve legal claims over the rape. The settlement made on behalf of Dr. Phillip Gear, who cared for the woman for 26 years while she lived at Hacienda Healthcare, was deemed reasonable last week by a judge. It is the biggest publicly known settlement reached over the attack on the woman, who has been in a vegetative state since childhood and gave birth in December 2018.
The health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has long been a source of morbid fascination in rival South Korea, which sits in the shadow of Kim's 1.2-million-strong army and his growing arsenal of nuclear-armed missiles.
In an ongoing trial in Knoxville, Tenn., last week, FBI Agent Kujtim Sadiku admitted federal agents had falsely accused former University of Tennessee associate professor Dr. Anming Hu of being a spy for the Chinese government. Trial details: During the trial, Sadiku said he did not read nearly every document used by federal prosecutors as proof against Hu, adding that he does not remember the contents of some of them, according to Knoxville News Sentinel. During cross-examination, defense attorney Phil Lomonaco told Sadiku, “You wanted to find a Chinese spy in Knoxville.”
A child was accidentally given a kilo of cocaine after two former Royal Marines imported the drug into the country in Lego boxes, a court has heard. Jack Jones, 28, and his former Royal Marines colleague, Isaac Rasmussen, 28 were sentenced to 16-and-a-half years and 10 years respectively at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday. Paul Jones, 43, was also jailed for seven-and-a-half years after the court heard his addresses were used as the destination for the drugs smuggled into the country from Holla
The U.S. Justice Department has urged the Supreme Court to reinstate the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted in the deadly 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, despite President Joe Biden's stated opposition to capital punishment. The department in a 48-page brief filed late on Monday argued that a lower court wrongly overturned Tsarnaev's death sentence and ordered a new trial to determine what sentence he deserved for carrying out with his older brother the attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260 others. The filing marked the latest deviation between the policy views of Biden, a Democrat who has said he wants to eliminate the death penalty at the federal level, and the Justice Department, whose independence he has vowed to promote.
A young man accused of deliberately running over a Pakistani Muslim family in London, Ontario, on June 6 has been charged with terrorism this week. The charges: The incident, which killed four adults and injured a child, led to multiple charges against the suspect, Nathaniel Veltman, who was arrested shortly after fleeing the scene. The 20-year-old was first charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
Two months ago, a Black man was fatally shot by Honolulu police. The police, of course, claimed that the man refused to follow their orders and violently attacked them before he was shot. Ring video from a residence shows the man asking who the cops were, and it showed that a police officer waited until after several shots were fired to shout “police.” It’s a horrifying story that ends the way many horrifying stories in America end—with a Black person dead because someone was afraid.
A man who fled police Wednesday afternoon died in a three-vehicle crash in a Lexington neighborhood just minutes later, according to investigators.
At their summit in Geneva on Wednesday, President Biden gifted Russian Vladimir Putin a crystal sculpture of an American bison — the national mammal of the U.S. — and a pair of custom Aviator sunglasses, according to a White House official.The big picture: The summit came at a low point in U.S.-Russia relations, as acknowledged by both sides. Biden has said he is not seeking a "reset" in relations, but a more "stable" and "predictable" dynamic between the U.S. and Russia.Get market news worthy o
According to court documents obtained by E! News, a judge acquitted Simone Biles' brother Tevin Biles-Thomas of murder. Get the latest on the case.
<i>Gone Girl</i> actor Lisa Banes dies after hit-and-run in New York City
The man is accused of gouging the victim's eye, kneeing him in the genitals and spitting and coughing on him, saying, "If I have it, you have it."
Discussions that focus on countering a Chinese invasion of Taiwan risk overlooking a threat that doesn't require Beijing to storm any beaches.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Tuesday used his first major batch of foreign ambassador nominations to signal a desire to strengthen U.S. relationships to deal with challenges in the Middle East, Central America and with Russia. Biden tapped Morgan Stanley vice-chairman Thomas Nides, onetime aide to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as ambassador to Israel, as the close U.S. ally welcomes a new prime minister. Nides' nomination comes just two days after Israel's parliament seated a new governing coalition led by nationalist Naftali Bennett, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year run as prime minister.
(Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.Japan’s exports surged by nearly 50% from last year’s dismal level, as record jumps in shipments to the U.S. and Europe helped boost an economy still struggling with the virus at home.The value of overseas shipments jumped 49.6% in May compared to a year earlier, when the world economy was suffering under pandemic lockdowns, according to finance ministry figures released
A Minnesota man accused of driving his car into a group of protesters and killing one has been charged with murder, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Watch Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman discuss the charges here.