Honolulu police arrest 2 after stabbing death in Waikiki

Nov. 22—Honolulu police arrested two people Saturday night in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man in Waikiki.

The victim was at home when he got into an argument with two suspects just before 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

"The argument escalated when one of the suspects stabbed the victim, causing him to sustain a fatal injury, " HPD said in a release.

Honolulu Emergency Services transported the 25-year-old in critical condition to a local trauma center. EMS said a man and a woman were also evaluated at the scene but refused transport to a medical facility.

The victim, whose name has not been released by the Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office yet, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

HPD arrested a 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman in connection with the case at about 11 :22 p.m. Saturday.

HPD Lt. Christian Trent told the Star-Advertiser that police are still investigating the incident and the suspects are in custody pending formal charges.