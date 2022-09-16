Honolulu police arrest man, 29, suspected in 2 robberies over 2 days

Sep. 16—Honolulu police say a 29-year-old man robbed a pool hall in McCully and a convenience store in Kapahulu in two days.

Two male suspects, armed with a Taser, entered the pool hall in the 1800 block of Algaroba Street at about 5 :40 p.m. Monday and demanded money.

Police said one of the suspects then reached into the cash register and grabbed money before fleeing on foot.

The following night, a male suspect, armed with handgun, entered a convenience store in the 400 block of Kapahulu Avenue at about 8 :20 p.m. and demanded money, police said. He fled on foot with money taken from the store.

Police arrested the 29-year-old man in Palolo Wednesday night on suspicion of robbery in connection with the McCully and Kapahulu cases.

The other pool hall robbery suspect remains at-large, police said.