Honolulu police arrest man for deadly shooting of woman at Chinatown bus stop

The Honolulu Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the deadly shooting that occurred at a Chinatown bus stop on Friday.

Tony Johnson, 58, was arrested on River Street in Honolulu’s Chinatown at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree murder and firearms offenses, according to police.

As of Wednesday, Johnson has yet to be charged.

The victim, a 24-year-old woman, was reportedly shot in the head at a bus stop in Chinatown at around 11:20 p.m. near the corner of Hotel Street and River Street on Aug. 19. Police homicide Lt. Deena Thoemmes said the killing did not appear to be a random act.

She was reportedly with her husband when they got into an argument with an unidentified man. Another man, who is believed to be Johnson, showed up during the altercation and allegedly shot the woman.

The woman was brought to Queen’s Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead at around 2:30 a.m. the following day. The Medical Examiner’s Office will reportedly release her information at a later date.

Johnson and the victim were acquaintances, according to Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department’s Homicide Detail. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case or the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact 9-1-1 or Crimestoppers at 808-955-8300.

Featured Image via KITV

