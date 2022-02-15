Honolulu police arrest man in SUV theft from dealership

Feb. 15—Honolulu police arrested a man after he allegedly took a sport utility vehicle from a car dealership in Kalihi Saturday.

The alleged theft occurred at Honolulu Ford on North King Street at about 8 :30 a.m.

Police said an employee at the dealership was inspecting a vehicle when the suspect described to be in his late 30s to early 40s got into the SUV and drove off. The employee followed the vehicle until officers stopped him in the Ala Moana area.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of first-degree theft, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle.