Honolulu police arrest missing OCCC inmate

Jul. 11—UPDATE : 8 :20 a.m.

Mike Peato was arrested this morning by Honolulu police.

After he is processed, Peato will be returned to OCCC, according to a news release.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE Local authorities are searching for an inmate who failed to return to the Oahu Community Correctional Center after attending a funeral.

Mike Peato, 36, was released by the First Circuit Court to attend a funeral but did not return to OCCC by the expected time of 5 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release. Sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department were notified.

Peato is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was being held pre-trial for first-degree robbery, promotion of a dangerous drug in the third degree and failure to appear in court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state sheriff at 808-596-1352 or call 911.