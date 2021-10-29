Honolulu police arrest suspect in early-morning fatal shooting in Nanakuli

Oct. 29—A man in his 40s died after being shot early this morning in Nanakuli and police have arrested a suspect.

Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the area of Kaukai Road near the intersection of Hakimo Road at about 2 :15 a.m.

According to police, the man suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body.

EMS personnel treated the man, described to be in his 40s, and took him in critical condition to a hospital where he died.

Police said they arrested a man in his early 40s on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Detectives are continuing their investigating. Further details on the fatal shooting were not immediately available.