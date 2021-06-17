Honolulu police arrest teen for allegedly pointing gun at man in zoo parking lot

Jun. 17—Honolulu police arrested a 19-year-old man after he allegedly pointed a handgun at a 25-year-old man in the Honolulu Zoo parking lot in Waikiki Monday.

Police said the victim observed the suspect driving recklessly in the zoo parking lot on Kapahulu Avenue shortly after 4 :30 p.m.

When the 25-year-old man told him to slow down, the suspect allegedly began to follow him and pointed a handgun at the victim, according to police.

Police said the suspect and victim are not known to one another.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening.