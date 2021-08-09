Honolulu police arrest woman, 29, on attempted murder charges after SUV hits 2 near Ala Moana

Aug. 8—Honolulu police arrested a 29-year-old woman early today after she ran over at least one woman and struck another with an SUV in a parking lot off Keeaumoku Street. The suspect was arrested at 1 :15 a.m. on suspicion of first-and second-­degree attempted murder following the 12 :50 a.m. incident.

Police said the woman was involved in an affray with a group of people in the parking lot at 825 Keeaumoku St., which is shared by 88 Pal Pal Super Market, Chogajip Korean Restaurant and Chicken Factory Bar and Restaurant. She got into her vehicle and apparently drove into the group, striking two women who were also involved in the fight.

The Honolulu Fire Department said the women were trapped under the SUV and firefighters used pneumatic lifting bladders to raise the vehicle before extricating them. Emergency Medical Services said a 19-year-old woman was in critical condition and a 31-year-old woman was in serious condition after the incident.

Surveillance video from a business captured the altercation in the parking lot. It shows a group of people fighting before a woman is knocked to the pavement and then apparently kicked by others.

The SUV then approaches from an adjoining parking lot and strikes one woman, who flies forward but manages to stand up. The driver attempts to move forward but stops, with at least one of the victims pinned underneath the SUV.

The suspect was arrested at 815 Keeaumoku St. in the adjoining parking lot.