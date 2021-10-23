Honolulu police ask for help identifying Pearl City arson suspect

Oct. 23—Police are looking for information concerning a male suspect wanted for setting fire to a vehicle in Pearl City in the early morning hours of Oct. 14.

Police obtained video surveillance that caught an unknown male, of undetermined age, who arrives at 5 :20 a.m. in a lifted silver Toyota 4Runner at a house on Ahaiki Street.

There he is seen pouring a flammable liquid under the resident's vehicle, lighting it, then fleeing the scene.

Police have opened a second-degree arson case.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300, or send anonymous tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.