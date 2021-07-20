Honolulu police continue Wahiawa murder investigation as suspect remains at large

Jul. 20—Honolulu Police Department detectives continue to investigate Sunday's shooting death of a 34-year-old man in Wahiawa.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as William T. Spencer.

The shooting happened in the street on Lakeview Circle sometime before 5 :10 a.m. Sunday.

HPD Homicide Detail Lt. Deena Thoemmes said the victim, identified as Spencer, was seated in a vehicle fronting a residence when a male approached on foot and shot Spencer multiple times in the torso.

The suspect, clad in a dark-colored hoodie, then fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

Spencer was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The case has been classified as second-degree murder.

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

"We believe the suspect knew that the victim was going to be at that location at that time, " Thoemmes said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.