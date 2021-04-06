Honolulu police fatally shoot teen in McCully area; two others hospitalized; a fourth, with minor injuries, refuses treatment

Timothy Hurley, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
·3 min read

Apr. 6—A 16-year-old male was killed and two others were injured in McCully Monday night following a police chase that ended in a hail of bullets.

The male who died was 16 and was the driver of the car with five other males ranging in age from 14 to 22, Honolulu Police Department Chief Susan Ballard said at a news conference at HPD headquarters.

Ballard said the ordeal started at 4 :30 p.m. when officers found a white Honda Civic that was reported stolen Saturday. The vehicle, officers found out, was linked to a burglary and car theft in Kaimuki and a purse snatching in Waikiki, she said.

In addition, about 20 minutes before the car was spotted, there was an armed robbery at a Moilili residence, where the victims reported that there were two guns used.

Officers saw the vehicle leave Kawaikui Beach Park and speed westbound on Kalanianaole Highway, H-1 Freeway and Kapiolani Boulevard.

"The vehicle drove into oncoming traffic before being blocked in by officers near the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and Philip Street, " the chief said. "We believe the vehicle rammed two marked police cars and crashed through a chain-link fence and went into Kalakaua Canal."

Officers fired multiple shots at the vehicle and the occupants got out of the car and ran as officers chased them on foot, she said.

Ballard said the 16-year-old driver was at first critically wounded but later died. A second suspect, an 18-year-old, was seriously injured, while a third male was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the crash. A fourth was taken into custody. A fifth and sixth suspects were located away from the scene and also captured, she said.

The other individuals in the car were 14, 16, 17 and 22 years of age. The 22-year-old, Ballard said, has prior convictions for break-ins, theft and harassment.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported treating two males with gunshot wounds at about 5 p.m. A 14-year-old boy with non-gunshot injuries was reported in serious condition, according to EMS. The 22-year-old had minor injuries but refused treatment.

Ballard said first degree attempted murder and vehicle break-in investigations have been initiated.

Meanwhile, the three officers who used their firearms were put on administrative leave as protocol dictates, she said. The officers have 10 years, five years and three years of service.

Witnesses reported hearing a burst of gunfire and later seeing several suspects in handcuffs.

One witness told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that she saw a male being pulled out of a canal and emergency responders working to revive him.

"I opened the door and I could smell it (the gun powder ). I was worried for the kids cause they were playing right outside in my yard, and then I see them all hiding by the wall and I said, 'Get in !' " said Grace G, who declined to give her last name.

The woman lives in Kalakaua Homes across the street from where the shooting broke out.

"They (HPD ) were running with their rifles. It was crazy, " Grace said.

Earlier, police shut down Kalakaua Avenue between King and Kanunu streets and were conducting an investigation that continued into the night.

Recommended Stories

  • Say cheese! Cyprus's halloumi gets EU protected status

    Cyprus is getting protected status for its prized halloumi, giving its producers the sole right to sell the rubbery cheese in the European Union. Later this month, the European Union is set to formally give halloumi, or "hellim" in Turkish, the protected designation of origin (PDO) status, which will come into effect from October, according to Cyprus' agriculture ministry. The move reaffirms what the industry and state have said for years, said cheesemaker George Petrou, general manager of Petrou Bros. Dairy Products which has about 25% of Cyprus' export market: that halloumi is Cypriot, with historical accounts suggesting production as early as around 1500.

  • Official: EU agency to confirm AstraZeneca blood clot link

    A top official at the European Medicines Agency says there is a causal link between AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine and rare blood clots, but that it's unclear what the connection is and the benefits of taking the shot still outweigh the risks of getting COVID-19. Marco Cavaleri, head of health threats and vaccine strategy at the Amsterdam-based agency, told Rome's Il Messaggero newspaper on Tuesday that the European Union's medicines regulator is preparing to make a more definitive statement on the topic this week. Asked about Cavaleri’s comments, the EMA press office said its evaluation “has not yet reached a conclusion and the review is currently ongoing.”

  • AstraZeneca vaccine linked to rare blood clots, EMA official tells newspaper

    There is a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots, according to a senior official at the European Medicines Agency.

  • Ubisoft buys anti-cheat company to fight game ruiners

    Ubisoft has bought GameBlocks to help it fight game cheating on the server side.

  • Canada is facing 'very serious' third wave of COVID-19 pandemic: PM Trudeau

    Canada's hospitalizations are surging, intensive care beds are filling up and COVID-19 variants are spreading as a third wave of the pandemic sweeps across much of the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. "Around the world, countries are facing a very serious third wave of this pandemic," Trudeau told a news conference. "And right now, so is Canada."

  • Malaysia's former prime minister is appealing his conviction for his involvement in the 1MDB financial scandal

    Razak claims he was "misled" by his 1MDB partner Jho Low.

  • Leader of American ISIS publication translated material to English, feds say

    A Tennessee man has been indicted after he allegedly aided ISIS by translating the terror organization’s materials to English.

  • Trent's 3-pointer beats buzzer as Raptors rally past Wizards

    Gary Trent Jr. beat the buzzer with a long 3-pointer and the Toronto Raptors rallied from a 19-point second-half deficit to beat the Washington Wizards 103-101 on Monday night. Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 22 points, and DeAndre Bembry and rookie Malachi Flynn led a fourth-quarter charge for the Raptors, who won consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 19-21. Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for the Wizards, who have lost four straight.

  • An Asian woman was stabbed to death in California but police aren't treating the attack as a hate crime

    Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was attacked while walking her dogs in Riverside, California on Saturday. She died in hospital from her injuries.

  • Nine ways to thwart the Georgia 'voting rights' boycott

    From the panic, you’d think the 1965 Voting Rights Act had been nullified. The hyperbole over Georgia reforms betrays a lack of historical knowledge.

  • Covid surge in South America as Brazil variant spreads

    Brazil has recorded more than 13m Covid cases, while Uruguay and Paraguay saw record daily deaths.

  • Maple Leafs beat Flames 5-3, stretch win streak to 4 games

    NHL goal leader Auston Matthews scored twice and Jack Campbell made 26 saves to tie a franchise record with his ninth straight win as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Monday night. John Tavares had a goal and an assist, and Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds also scored for Toronto (26-10-3), which has won four in a row and improved to 7-0-1 over its last eight games. William Nylander added two assists.

  • U.S. looks into reports of atrocities in Ethiopia's Tigray region

    The United States is looking into reports of human rights abuses and atrocities in Ethiopia's Tigray region, the U.S. State Department said on Monday. Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing that the United States is "gravely concerned" about accounts last week by CNN and the BBC of a massacre in the region by Ethiopian forces.

  • 10 things in tech you need to know today

    Google won a major legal battle, an NFT of a house just sold, and Tesla's stocks will soon soar: Here are 10 things in tech you need to know today.

  • Say cheese! Cyprus's halloumi gets EU protected status

    Cyprus is getting protected status for its prized halloumi, giving its producers the sole right to sell the rubbery cheese in the European Union. Later this month, the European Union is set to formally give halloumi, or "hellim" in Turkish, the protected designation of origin (PDO) status, which will come into effect from October, according to Cyprus' agriculture ministry. The move reaffirms what the industry and state have said for years, said cheesemaker George Petrou, general manager of Petrou Bros. Dairy Products which has about 25% of Cyprus' export market: that halloumi is Cypriot, with historical accounts suggesting production as early as around 1500.

  • Tokyo Olympics: North Korea to skip Games over Covid-19 fears

    The announcement puts an end to Seoul's hopes of using the Games to engage with Pyongyang.

  • 11 times women made history in 2021

    Youn Yuh-jung became the first Asian woman to win any individual motion picture category at the SAG Awards on Sunday.

  • Watchdog: Lebanon's vaccination of refugees, migrants lags

    Lebanon’s vaccination campaign has been slow and risks leaving behind some of the country’s most vulnerable people, including Palestinian and Syrian refugees, as well as migrant workers, a leading rights group said Tuesday. Human Rights Watch said only 18% of Palestinian refugees and 17% of Syrian refugees eligible for vaccines have gotten their shots, many citing either lack of information about vaccine access or fear of security measures as a reason for not registering to get the vaccine. “The entire vaccination campaign is slow and opaque, but refugees, migrant workers are lagging behind even more,” said Aya Majzoub, a Human Rights Watch researcher for Lebanon.

  • Authorities: Navy medic shoots 2, is shot and killed on base

    A Navy medic shot and critically wounded two people at a Maryland business park Tuesday, then fled to a nearby Army base where he was shot and killed, police and U.S. Navy officials said. The man entered a business at the Riverside Tech Park, causing people inside to flee, but it was unclear if the shooting took place inside or outside, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said. After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base personnel, Lando said at a news conference.

  • Despite the backlash, Pete Buttigieg's idea to tax drivers by the mile to help pay for infrastructure is actually a step in the right direction

    If we're going to sufficiently pay for infrastructure, we must find new ways to do so. A mileage tax could be a step in the right direction.