Honolulu police identify alleged attacker of store worker who made mask request

Mar. 3—Police are looking for a 20-year-old woman who is wanted on a $20, 000 arrest warrant for allegedly assaulting a McCully convenience store worker who asked her to wear a mask.

Police said Adrienna Francisco has been identified as the woman who assaulted a 7-Eleven store worker at the McCully Shopping Center on Jan. 22.

Francisco allegedly entered the store when the 54-year-old employee asked her to put on a face mask. The woman assaulted the employee and fled, police said. The victim suffered injuries in the attack and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Francisco is wanted on suspicion of second-degree assault. She is described as 5 feet 6 inches and 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The original CrimeStoppers bulletin photo taken from video surveillance footage shows the suspect with heavy makeup. The latest photo shows her with little to no makeup.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 808-955-3800, or send anonymous webtips to or via the P3 Tips app.