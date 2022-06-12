Honolulu police identify victim, suspect in Waipahu fatal shooting

Jun. 11—Honolulu police today arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the Feb. 13 shooting death of 27-year-old Aigofie Aigofie at Honowai Neighborhood Park in Waipahu.

At about 11 :10 p.m. on Feb. 13, police said Aigofie and his friends were hanging out and drinking when 33-year-old Endrews E. Setefano pulled up in a black sport utility vehicle. Setefano was in the area picking up a woman, police said.

As Setefano drove away, he exchanged words with Aigofie and his friends. Setefano stopped, got out of the SUV and continued to argue with Aigofie before he allegedly shot him. Aigofie was pronounced dead at the scene.

During an investigation, HPD homicide detail detectives positively identified Setefano. He was afternoon on suspicion of second-degree murder, possession of a prohibited weapon, place to keep pistol, and illegal use of a firearm.

Setefano has more than a dozen prior arrests and citations including three charges of misdemeanor assault in March 2007 that landed him in jail for eight days, according to state court documents. The charges were dismissed in 2016 after Setefano completed anger management courses and completed conditions similar to probation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808 ) 955-8300 or send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.