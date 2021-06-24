Honolulu police investigate alleged carjacking near UH-Manoa

Jun. 24—Honolulu police are investigating an alleged armed carjacking that occurred in the University area on Monday.

Police said an unknown male suspect brandished a sharp-edged weapon at a 59-year-old man on Metcalf Street and demanded his property at about 3 :40 a.m. Monday.

The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the man's gold Toyota Tacoma, police said. The vehicle has a Hawaii license plate, TBC 758.

No injuries were reported.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.