Honolulu police investigate fatal shooting of man, 19, in Waimanalo

Apr. 24—A 19-year-old Salt Lake man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound in Waimanalo Saturday night and Honolulu police have opened a second-degree murder investigation.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived at the parking lot of a small grocery store at 41-1606 Kalanianaole Highway at about 7 :45 p.m. and found a man dead.

The man's girlfriend told police that the couple arrived at Shima's Supermarket Saturday evening and he left to get something to eat, said homicide Lt. Deena Thoemmes.

The girlfriend remained in the parking lot and when she looked up, he was on the ground, she told police, according to Thoemmes.

At the scene, a woman cried over man, saying, "I love you, " before the body was taken away at about 10 :30 p.m.

No arrests have been made as of late Saturday night.