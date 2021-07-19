Honolulu police investigate fatal shooting of man, 34, in Wahiawa

Jul. 19—Honolulu police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man early today in Wahiawa.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics responded to a report of a man with gunshot wounds to his upper torso just after 5 a.m.

Witnesses reported seeing an unknown man shoot the victim while seated inside a car, police said.

The man was treated by paramedics and transported by ambulance from Lakeview Circle in critical condition at 5 :14 a.m. to a hospital, EMS said.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Police have not made any arrests and said they do not have any leads about the suspect.

The case has been classified as a second-degree murder.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office has not yet identified the victim.