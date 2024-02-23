Honolulu police investigate fatal stabbing of man, 63, in Kakaako apartment

Feb. 23—Honolulu police said they are investigating the stabbing death of a 63-year-old man in his Kakaako apartment Wednesday night, the third homicide on Oahu in less than a week.

The victim and the assailant apparently knew each another, but no arrests have been made, police said Thursday afternoon. The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office did not identify the victim.

The man was found dead at 6:57 p.m. Wednesday with multiple stab wounds in his apartment, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was conducted and the Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office found that the manner of death was homicide. Police then reclassified the case from an unattended death to second-degree murder. They said the investigation is ongoing.

The latest homicide case comes days after the death of an Ohikilolo rancher Saturday who was shot in the head, allegedly by a 17-year-old male, and a fatal stabbing near Keeaumoku Street early Sunday morning.

In the Keeaumoku case, police arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, and two counts of second-degree attempted murder. Police said three men assaulted the suspect on Makaloa Street and he stabbed them, killing a 28-year-old and injuring the other two, police said.

Police said the case is pending investigation. Police said the suspect was released in the stabbing case but remains in custody after being arrested on a no-bail warrant for parole violation.