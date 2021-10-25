Honolulu police investigate after man, 22, apparently shot on South King Street overnight

Oct. 25—The Honolulu Police Department has opened a second-degree attempted murder case following an apparent shooting on South King street early this morning.

Honolulu Emergency Services said it responded at about 2 a.m. to 1350 S. King and found a man, 22, with serious trauma fronting the location.

EMS said in a report that the man had "apparently suffered (a gunshot wound ) to (his ) back " and paramedics administered life-saving treatment.

No further information about the man's condition was immediately available.

Police said the suspects are unknown and the incident is pending investigation.