Honolulu police investigate possible drive-by shooting in Waimalu

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser

May 26—The Honolulu Police Department is investigating an attempted murder case after a drive-by shooting took place in the Waimalu area this afternoon.

HPD said the incident happened sometime before 5 p.m., but reported no injuries.

There was a partial closure on Moanalua Road between Kaahumanu Street and the on-ramp to the H-1 Freeway, although the lanes were reopened at around 5 :30 p.m.

No additional information was provided.

