Honolulu police investigating 2 armed robberies in Waikiki

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
·1 min read

Apr. 9—Honolulu police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred in Waikiki early Wednesday.

Police said two males entered the 7-Eleven store on Kalakaua Avenue and pointed firearms at a clerk shortly before 4 a.m.

They then took cash from registers and fled on foot, police said.

Later that day, officers arrested one of the suspects, 19, on suspicion of first-degree robbery. The other suspect remains at-large.

The other armed robbery case occurred on Kuhio Avenue about 20 minutes earlier.

Police said a 30-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk at about 3 :30 a.m. when a gold-colored Ford sport utility vehicle with approximately four occupants approached him.

A male exited the vehicle, brandished a firearm and demanded his property, police said. He attempted to take the man's backpack at which time a struggle ensued.

Police said the suspect returned to the SUV without the backpack and the vehicle drove off.

The suspect was described as having long black hair and a slim build. He was wearing a light-colored sweater and a black face mask at the time of the robbery.

Police said there are no arrests at this time in the Kuhio Avenue robbery case.

It's unclear whether the two robbery cases are related.

Recommended Stories

  • Fate of Dakota Access pipeline at stake at Friday court hearing

    The fate of the Dakota Access pipeline could be decided at a U.S. court hearing Friday, where federal regulators could set in motion a months-long shutdown of the line while the Biden Administration completes an environmental review. The market has been increasingly worried about a possible shutdown as the White House aims to reduce the nation's reliance on fossil fuels and address concerns of minority communities harmed by carbon emissions. Biden's administration has restricted oil-and-gas leasing on federal lands and cancelled permits for the proposed Canada-to-U.S. Keystone XL line and a U.S. Virgin Islands refinery expansion.

  • 'How many of us will be left?' Catholic nuns face loss, pain

    The nuns’ daily email update was overtaken by news of infections. Prayers for the sick went unanswered, prayers for the dead grew monotonous and, their cloistered world suddenly caving in, some of the sisters’ thoughts were halting.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • DJ Khaled Sells Beverly Hills Mansion for $12.5 Million

    The music producer is moving on from the Mulholland Estates community

  • Kentucky expands voting access, cementing status as beacon of bipartisan cooperation on election reform

    Gov. Andy Beshear signed a bipartisan bill on Wednesday making early voting and pandemic-era reforms to modernize absentee voting permanent.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Oilers beat Senators 3-1 to sweep 9-game season series

    Devin Shore broke a tie with 7:02 left, Mike Smith made 39 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Thursday night to sweep the nine-game season series. Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi, into an empty net, also scored for Edmonton. “Everyone’s got a role,” Shore said.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 36 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 4-2

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night to open a five-game trip. Josh Morrissey, Trevor Lewis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets. Jets captain Blake Wheeler is sidelined indefinitely by head injury.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but its largest manufacturer has said its production is under 'stress'

  • Taiwan says India helped Paraguay get vaccines after China pressure

    Taiwan worked with other democracies to help its diplomatic ally Paraguay get COVID-19 vaccines after China put pressure on the South American country to ditch Taipei in exchange for shots, and India stepped in to help, Taiwan's foreign minister said. Chinese-claimed Taiwan has formal ties with only 15 countries, and Beijing, which asserts that the island does not have the right to diplomatic recognition, has stepped up efforts to coax them away. Taiwan said last month it was helping Paraguay, its sole diplomatic ally in South America, buy COVID-19 vaccines after protests there over the government's handling of the health crisis.

  • Scottish Tory leader urges voters to back Labour or LibDems in seats where rivals can stop SNP

    Douglas Ross has urged unionists to vote Labour or LibDem if they are better placed to defeat the SNP, amid growing fears that Nicola Sturgeon is cruising to a huge Holyrood majority. The Scottish Tory leader on Thursday endorsed widespread tactical voting in an effort to prevent the nationalists claiming a mandate for a new independence referendum, saying that “people should vote for the strongest party to stop the SNP” in constituencies. He claimed that the second ballot - used to elect regional rather than constituency MSPs - is more important in May’s election and called for unionists across the country to back the Conservatives with this vote, regardless of where they live.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says his state is suing the CDC to bring back cruises

    DeSantis said the decision was made on behalf of state residents who depend on an "open cruise industry,"

  • 65% of voters support corporate tax hikes to pay for Biden's infrastructure plan, new poll finds

    A Morning Consult poll found separate from infrastructure, 85% of Democratic and 59% of Republican voters agree corporations should pay higher taxes.

  • 35 celebrities you didn't know were related to royals

    Thandiwe Newton, whose name means "beloved" in Shona, is a Zimbabwean princess. She's not the only celebrity with royal lineage.

  • Britain forced to accept dismissal of Myanmar ambassador who defied military coup

    Britain will acknowledge the dismissal of Myanmar's ambassador to London after he was locked out of the embassy for condemning the military coup against Aung San Suu Kyi, despite deploring the move. Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, this morning condemned the "bullying actions of the Myanmar military regime" after ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn was kicked out of the country's Mayfair diplomatic mission on Wednesday evening. "I pay tribute to Kyaw Zwar Minn for his courage. The UK continues to call for an end to the coup and the appalling violence, and a swift restoration of democracy," he said. But the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office said it would be obliged to accept the move after it received formal diplomatic notification of Kyaw Zwar Minn's dismissal from the Myanmar authorities. "We made clear in our communications with the Myanmar authorities last night that the UK must recieve formal notification of the termination of the Ambassador's position through the appropriate diplomatic channels," an FCDO spokesman said. "That has since been received and we therefore must accept the decision taken by the Myanmar Government regarding Kyaw Zwar Minn's position." Kyaw Zwar Minn is a former colonel in the Myanmar military who had served as ambassador since 2014. He publicly broke with the military authorities in Myanmar last month when he issued a statement condemning the February 1 coup and calling for Aung Sann Suu Kyi's release. He also met with Mr Raab who publicly praised his bravery for taking such a stand.

  • Fact check: No, Alexander Hamilton didn't tell Thomas Jefferson he wanted to hit him with a chair

    An post claims Alexander Hamilton told Thomas Jefferson he was at a loss for words to describe how he wanted to hit him with a chair. It is false.

  • President Biden should neither ignore Cuba — nor repeat Obama’s mistakes there | Opinion

    One of the most important issues facing the Biden administration will be how to relate to Cuba.

  • Biden calls for ‘calm’ amid fresh night of violence in Northern Ireland

    ‘We are concerned by the violence in Northern Ireland, and we join the British, Irish, and Northern Irish leaders in their calls for calm,’ White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says

  • Milk Tea Alliance: Twitter creates emoji for pro-democracy activists

    The Milk Tea Alliance unites pro-democracy protesters in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand and Myanmar.

  • Joe Manchin signals he could torpedo Democratic attempts to bypass Republicans multiple times in a year

    Manchin argued embarking on reconciliation repeatedly would harm the nation's future. Republicans are united in opposing Biden on infrastructure.