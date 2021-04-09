Honolulu police investigating 2 armed robberies in Waikiki

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
·1 min read

Apr. 9—Honolulu police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred in Waikiki early Wednesday.

Police said two males entered the 7-Eleven store on Kalakaua Avenue and pointed firearms at a clerk shortly before 4 a.m.

They then took cash from registers and fled on foot, police said.

Later that day, officers arrested one of the suspects, 19, on suspicion of first-degree robbery. The other suspect remains at-large.

The other armed robbery case occurred on Kuhio Avenue about 20 minutes earlier.

Police said a 30-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk at about 3 :30 a.m. when a gold-colored Ford sport utility vehicle with approximately four occupants approached him.

A male exited the vehicle, brandished a firearm and demanded his property, police said. He attempted to take the man's backpack at which time a struggle ensued.

Police said the suspect returned to the SUV without the backpack and the vehicle drove off.

The suspect was described as having long black hair and a slim build. He was wearing a light-colored sweater and a black face mask at the time of the robbery.

Police said there are no arrests at this time in the Kuhio Avenue robbery case.

It's unclear whether the two robbery cases are related.

