Honolulu police investigating possible aggravated assault near Lualualei Beach Park

Aug. 22—The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a potential aggravated assault case near Lualualei Beach Park that involves a 24-year-old man who suffered a head injury.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded just after 11 a.m., and treated and transported the victim in serious condition to a hospital. A Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman said the victim was awake and talking while in the care of EMS.

It's not clear what caused the victim's injury.

Police have not made an arrest and are still trying to identify a suspect.

HPD is diverting eastbound traffic on Farrington Highway near the park onto Leihoku Street to do its investigation, according to a city alert.