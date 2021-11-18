Honolulu police investigating reported kidnapping case in Maili

Nov. 18—The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a reported kidnapping involving an 11-year-old boy who was forced into a van in the Maili area but was let go.

HPD said that at around 2 :30 p.m. Tuesday three unidentified males forced the victim into a white van and "took his backpack and slippers." The suspects reportedly opened the door and allowed him to leave.

No arrests have been made and no additional information was provided by HPD.