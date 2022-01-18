Honolulu police investigating robbery at American Savings Bank in Aiea

Jan. 18—Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation in connection with a bank robbery at American Savings Bank in Aiea.

The robbery occurred at the Pearlridge Branch at about 5 p.m. Friday.

Police said a male suspect wearing a black face covering entered the bank and passed a note to a teller demanding money.

The teller complied and gave the suspect money at which time the suspect exited the bank. The amount of cash was not disclosed.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the suspect remains at-large.

