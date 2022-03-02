Honolulu police looking for suspect in Haleiwa bank robbery

Mar. 2—Honolulu police are trying to identify and a find a suspect who is wanted for second-degree robbery of an American Savings Bank branch in Haleiwa.

The robbery took place Monday at around 1 :30 p.m., according to a news release from CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department, at the bank located at 66-197 Kamehameha Highway.

The male suspect allegedly entered, presented a note, presumably demanding money, to a bank teller and said he had a firearm, although it was never seen. He fled after a teller gave him an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 135 pounds. HPD said he has short, black hair, freckles under his eyes and is in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, white painter's pants and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the incident can call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous web tips can be submitted to or via the P3 Tips app.