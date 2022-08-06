Honolulu police open arson investigation into fire at self-storage business

Aug. 6—Honolulu police have opened a second-degree arson investigation into a late-night fire at a self-storage business in the Kapiolani area.

Honolulu firefighters responded to a 911 call in the 1600 block of Kalauokalani Way at about 11 :50 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they observed smoke emerging from the business, the Honolulu Fire Department said. Firefighters brought the fire under control and extinguished it at 12 :20 a.m. today.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department said the blaze was determined to be intentionally set.

According to Honolulu police, an individual broke into the business and set it on fire. There are no arrests as of this morning.

Damage was estimated at $75, 000 to the structure and its contents.