Honolulu police open attempted murder investigation in Ewa Beach

Sep. 19—Honolulu police opened an attempted murder investigation in Ewa Beach this afternoon.

According to a police media notification, the incident occurred about 3 :31 p.m. at 91-101 Papipi Road. Further details are not yet available.

It was just Sept. 8 when Honolulu police opened up an earlier second-degree attempted murder investigation for an alleged shooting in the same location. In that earlier case, police said a 44-year-old homeless man reported being shot at Oneula Beach Park, also known as Hau Bush, by an unknown suspect who fled in a vehicle at about 8 :50 p.m.According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department, the man sustained a gunshot wound to his groin. Paramedics treated him and took him in serious condition to a hospital.

Ewa Beach became the newest location to scale up its Weed and Seed crime reduction program in August. The multiagency program seeks to "weed out " criminals from a particular district and then "seed " communities by investing in social and economic revitalization. The program began scaling up its Chinatown and Kalihi-Palama program in July 2021 and added Pearl City /Waipahu on July 1.

This latest attempted murder investigation follows a Thursday town hall meeting convened by Honolulu City Councilmember Andria Tupola, who represents Ewa Beach, to address the rise in crime in West Oahu. HPD Chief of Police, Arthur "Joe " Logan, and First Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Thomas J. Brady spoke at the event.