Honolulu police open attempted murder investigation involving alleged gunshots in West Oahu

May 18—Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation involving alleged gunshots fired at a vehicle in West Oahu on Sunday.

A 28-year-old man reported to police that he was driving on Kuhaimoana Place in Ewa Gentry at about 3 :55 a.m Sunday when an unknown suspect fired shots at his vehicle, resulting in window damage.

The victim stated he fled the area. No injuries were reported.

There are no arrests at this time.