Honolulu police probe possible connection of missing woman and dead man

Jan. 28—Honolulu police are investigating whether a 46-year-old-man found dead Thursday at the Ala Moana Hotel had anything to do with a missing 36-year-old woman who may have known the man's wife.

Frank Camaro, who was reported missing at 8 :30 a.m. Thursday, was found dead in a room at the Ala Moana Hotel at about 4 p.m. In a CrimeStoppers bulletin asking for the public's help in finding Camaro, police said he "may be emotionally distraught."

In a separate bulletin, also released Thursday, police asked for the public's assistance to find Johnalynn Ilae, who last made contact with a family member at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the CrimeStoppers release.

Ilae, a bank employee for eight years, lives in the McCully area but may have been in the Pearl City area during the evening hours Wednesday. She was last seen driving her brown Nissan Altima four-door sedan, which police found in the Waikele area at about 11 :30 Friday.

"The male's case remains classified as an unattended death. The female is still missing. The investigations are ongoing, " Michelle Yu, HPD spokesperson, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Ilae is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 185 pounds and of Hawaiian ancestry. She has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the CrimeStoppers release.

Camaro, who once worked as a paralegal, sent multiple text messages to friends and former co-workers Thursday signaling a final goodbye, according to sources. One of those former co-workers called 911 to report Camaro in distress and was told that officers were already trying to engage him.