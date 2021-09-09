Honolulu police searching for suspects in armed robbery near University of Hawaii

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sep. 9—Honolulu police are looking for a suspect in connection with an alleged armed robbery that occurred near the University of Hawaii area Tuesday.

Police said a masked male brandished a handgun at a 55-year-old woman in the 2600 block of Varsity Place and demanded jewelry and cash at about 1 :40 p.m.

The suspect, described to be approximately 5 feet, 2 inches and 180 pounds, allegedly fled the scene with cash taken from the victim.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not made any arrests at this time.

