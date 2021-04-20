Honolulu police seek male suspect who allegedly attacked man in Aiea

Apr. 20—Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation involving a male suspect who allegedly attacked another man in Aiea Sunday night.

The suspect approached a 38-year-old man on Kaonohi Street at about 10 :35 p.m. and asked him for a cigarette.

Police said the suspect then attacked him with an unspecified sharp object and demanded his property.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the assault and ran away from the suspect.

The suspect is described as in his 30s or 40s, about 5 feet, 8 inches, and 140 pounds.