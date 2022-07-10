Honolulu police seek witnesses after dog found with sliced throat

Jul. 9—CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are seeking witnesses in connection with a felony animal cruelty case in Waikiki.

Police responded to a 911 call at about 1 p.m. on June 15 from a person who observed a man slicing a dog's throat with a large knife on the rooftop of the Palms condominium building at 431 Nahua St.

When they arrived, officers located a pool of blood and a blood trail going down the fire escape, CrimeStoppers said.

Police were unable to locate the dog or suspect.

The next morning, officers responded to an area next to Leahi Beach Park on Diamond Head Road after a caller reported finding a large plastic storage tote next to a tree. Inside the container was a dead dog with a slit to its throat.

The dog appeared to be of mixed breed, brown and white in color and weighed approximately 35 to 40 pounds. It was wearing a black collar with brown pin striping on it with no tags.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. The public may also send anonymous tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.