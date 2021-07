Reuters

MUMBAI (Reuters) -Indian banks have strong enough capital and liquidity buffers to withstand future shocks as the impact of the pandemic on their balance sheets has not been as severe as projected earlier, a report from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. The Financial Stability Report is published bi-annually by the RBI on behalf of the Financial Stability and Development Council, an umbrella group of regulators which gives an overview of the health of India's financial system. The report said banks' gross non-performing assets could rise to 9.8% of total assets by March 2022 from around 7.48% as of the end of March this year under a baseline scenario and to 11.22% under a severe stress scenario.