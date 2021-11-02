Honolulu prosecutors charge man, 42, in fatal shooting in Nanakuli

Nov. 2—Prosecutors have charged 42-year-old man in connection with Friday's fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in Nanakuli.

Amador G. Borce made his initial appearance before Judge Alvin Nishimura at Honolulu District Court via video conference from the courthouse cellblock this morning on charges of second-degree murder and two firearm-related offenses. His aggregate bail is set at $500, 000.

The shooting occurred on Kaukai Road near the intersection of Hakimo Road shortly after 2 :15 a.m.

According to court documents, Borce argued with the victim, who was identified as Andrew "Kaipo " Miller, over a woman.

Police said a witness heard the victim say, "I didn't sleep with her, " followed immediately by a gunshot.

The witness told police he saw a male suspect wearing a camouflage jacket flee north on Hakimo Road.

Police said the victim was shot in the upper body. He was taken in critical condition to the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center and pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Police said Borce and the victim knew each another.

Through an investigation, police identified Borce as the alleged gunman. Officers located him at a nearby residence shortly after 4 :30 a.m. and arrested him on suspicion of murder.