An honor and an expense: How Texas State University landed a U.S. presidential debate

Texas State University on Sept. 16 will host the first of four scheduled U.S. presidential debates. This is the first presidential debate to be hosted in the Lone Star State.

Against the backdrop of the crystal clear waters of the San Marcos River, which billow from the depths of the Edwards Aquifer, for the first time in history a U.S. presidential debate is set to take place in Texas — a state of about 30 million that often finds itself at the forefront of American politics, particularly in dealing with immigration, abortion and election integrity.

And Texas State University, which laid its foundation in 1899 as a teachers college and is the only institution of higher education in Texas to have graduated a U.S. president (Lyndon B. Johnson), won the rights to host the monumental forum. The high-stakes debate, which tens of millions of people will watch later this year, requires months of preparation ― and is a hefty expense.

In November, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that Texas State University, about 30 miles south of Austin, would host the first of four presidential debates Sept. 16 at Strahan Arena, a 10,000-seat multipurpose university facility in San Marcos that was built in 1982 and received a $60 million face-lift in 2018.

Texas State will pay a $2.7 million site fee to the Presidential Debates Commission and “bears the full cost of all the goods and services” noted in the agreement, which the American-Statesman obtained. The fee will be used “to defray certain direct and indirect costs and expenses of the commission producing the debate," according to the 2024 Debate Host Agreement signed by Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse and commission Executive Director Janet Brown.

The school's $6,500 application fee will be subtracted from the total site fee, which was required to be paid by Friday to the nonprofit, nonpartisan commission, which has produced debates since 1988.

The agreement spells out the expenses and requirements Texas State must meet in addition to the site fee — from carpeting for the debate hall to air conditioning, catering and housing.

From the redacted records the Statesman obtained — which excluded security, cybersecurity and other specific event details — here’s what we know about Texas State’s obligations as a debate host, and how the city and state will support the undertaking:

Why was Texas State picked to host a presidential debate?

In a Dec. 20 declaration from Brown, which the Statesman obtained in its records request, she said the commission chooses host sites based on facilities, city support and resources, and their ability to accommodate the high security needs of a presidential debate.

Eric Algoe, Texas State's chief financial officer and executive vice president for operations, who has been overseeing much of the university's debate preparation, said the school was approached during the last presidential election to be "on standby" to host in case a site backed out.

"We ended up not following through with that, but that gave us an opportunity to learn about this process and to get to know the people at the debate commission," Algoe said. "We understood the totality of what it would take to do this."

Over the next four years, university officials hatched a plan to host a debate, Algoe said. Damphousse said during a news conference in November that hosting a presidential debate is a historic honor, and the influx of people for the event is expected to create a “huge economic spike” for local businesses.

How Texas State is preparing for the presidential debate?

Algoe said he has been in weekly talks and nearly weekly meetings with the city of San Marcos to discuss preparations for the debate, and the Texas State University System — which oversees seven institutions of higher education, including the San Marcos campus — has been communicating regularly with the governor's office. In December, Texas State officials met with commission members in Washington, and commission members are expected to make a technical site visit in the next few weeks.

Any necessary renovations to university buildings are expected to take place over the summer so as not to interfere with NCAA events, Algoe said. He added that having the debate in September limits the number of events that will be affected.

How much will this cost Texas State?

Damphousse said the school has committed $5 million to run the project, for both temporary and permanent improvements. Algoe said that amount includes the commission's site fee and will be paid for with a combination of university reserve funding and fundraising from private donors and corporate sponsors.

Former Texas State University System Board of Regents Chair Jack Martin, who is now the presidential debate committee chairman, is organizing a group to raise money for the debate. The school is also allowed to charge media and the political campaigns for site use, which will reimburse some of the expenses.

Here are some other university costs, according to the agreement and application:

In addition to the site fee, “unless otherwise expressly stated, the debate host must bear the full cost” of all goods and services detailed in the agreement and application.

Any costs associated with preparing, renovating and updating facilities.

Ground transportation and hotels for the Presidential Debate Commission's production staff during post-selection surveys and the debate. (For the debate, hotels must have 24-hour room service).

Light catering throughout and “full food service” for the production staff and crew on the day of the debate.

Texas State’s other hosting responsibilities:

Contract with local communication utilities, cellphone providers and companies to accommodate extra capacity and backup system for the debate.

For all facilities used, Texas State must “supply skilled operation, maintenance and security personnel.”

Provide a debate hall of at least 12,000 square feet for an undisclosed period of time to the commission for the period of operation with certain dimensions, air conditioning, lighting, power and acoustic specifications.

Provide parking.

What is the Commission on Presidential Debates responsible for?

Producing and sponsoring the debates.

Selecting host sites and ensuring they meet requirements.

Conducting site visits.

Coordinating with university, state, county, city and federal law enforcement about security and cybersecurity.

Coordinating "post-debate symposia and research after many of its presidential forums."

The commission said it does not comment further on specific sites or agreements.

What will the presidential campaigns and media pay?

Both are expected pay to the debate host a usage fee for equipment and space.

Both are responsible for paying for their own hotels and food.

Who is supporting Texas State?

The university's application to host a presidential debate included statements of support from San Marcos and the governor’s office:

San Marcos City Manager Stephanie Reyes wrote: “We understand that by providing this statement of support, the city of San Marcos is committing to the allocation of its public safety resources to the greatest extent possible; while continuing to prioritize continuity of operations across the city throughout the event.” Reyes said the city would rely on preexisting relationships with public safety partners to meet security needs.

Gov. Greg Abbott wrote: “Texas is a steadfast leader in our nation and an unflinching force in the world. The issues that Texans care about reflect fundamental American values and concerns that will resonate across the country during a presidential debate. I and my fellow Texans would be proud to showcase our state while playing such a prominent role in supporting democracy and your important mission.” Abbott also said San Marcos “exemplifies why so many people believe Texas is the best place to live, work, and raise a family” and that his administration “enthusiastically supports” Texas State’s application to host a debate.



What happens if a candidate refuses to participate in a debate?

Candidates for U.S. president are not required to participate in a debate. Rather, the commission invites eligible candidates to take part. If the pre-conditions are not met — such as if one or more candidates do not agree to debate under the commission’s sponsorship or at the debate hall — the commission may decide to call off the forum. In such event, the commission will “refund those funds or contributions that have not been spent, expended or committed prior to the cancellation.”

Why does Texas State want to host a debate?

Algoe said the presidential debate embodies higher education's responsibility to help people become involved in the political process. But hosting the forum also puts Texas in the national and international spotlight. He said the university will make the state proud.

"The world will be watching us for that week or so in September," he said. "We think that that has a great opportunity to help us make a positive impression on the world."

