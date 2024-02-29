Honor Flight raises money through BBQ lunch in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An assisted living center hosted a hamburger lunch fundraiser on Wednesday for Kern County veterans.

The Kern County Honor Flight and Magnolia Place Senior Living Center raised money selling hamburger meals Wednesday afternoon in southwest Bakersfield. Each meal was sold for $10 and all the proceeds help send local veterans to Washington D.C., for a trip to visit memorial sites in the area.

“We’re raising money for the honor flight, we’ve got a lot of residents here that are members of the military and we try to do as much as we can with events like this,” said Paul Anderson, Magnolia Place Senior Living Center’s Executive Director. “Today it looks like we’ll raise about $2,000.”

Magnolia Place says they try to hold a few fundraisers like this every few months.

