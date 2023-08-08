To honor hockey coach’s legacy, widow asks for no prison time for man who pleaded guilty to St. Paul manslaughter

The widow of a high school hockey coach killed in St. Paul told a judge Monday that honoring his legacy wouldn’t mean sending a man to prison, but holding him accountable in other ways.

Mike Ryan, 48, attended a Minnesota Wild game on April 17, 2021, and went to the nearby Herbie’s on the Park afterward. A man he didn’t know, Ryan Whisler, sucker punched him on the side of his face and pushed him down nine stairs outside the bar, Assistant Ramsey County Attorney Jennifer Verdeja said in court Monday.

Ryan hit his head on concrete and died of a brain injury the next day.

Whisler’s attorney, Andrew Birrell, said he regarded what happened as a “great tragedy” during a night of drinking that left Ryan dead and Whisler “drowning in grief and sorrow.” Whisler didn’t intend to kill Ryan or cause him severe harm, Birrell wrote in a court document.

Whisler, now 46, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and a charge of unintentional murder was dropped. With no criminal history, state sentencing guidelines called for a prison sentence of just over seven years. The Ramsey County attorney’s office asked for that sentence, as did Ryan’s parents and his only sibling, while Julie Ryan asked for a departure.

Judge Adam Yang told the courtroom Monday — packed with supporters of Ryan on one side and Whisler on the other — that the case represented the most difficult decision he’s had to make. He said he placed great weight on Julie Ryan’s request that Whisler not go to prison, and followed her other recommendations.

Yang sentenced Whisler to 365 days in the Ramsey County workhouse. He’ll be on probation for seven years with a seven-year prison sentence hanging over his head if he violates terms of his probation.

Julie Ryan asked that Whisler complete a certified alcohol abuse program, not drink while he is on probation, finish an anger management program, undergo two years of therapy, and volunteer for two years at a program such as an anger management group, non-violent communication center or an offender training center. Yang sentenced Whisler to those conditions.

“We hope that this will provide … a chance to heal and to provide healing,” Birrell said.

‘I’m sorry’

Mike Ryan was head coach of the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars girls hockey team. He and Julie had two daughters, who were 14 and 16 when he died.

Before Whisler’s sentencing, he apologized to Ryan’s family, saying he thinks about them each day and has had a difficult time living with himself. He said he has a daughter of his own and he couldn’t “begin to tell you how I feel everyday knowing” how much Ryan’s daughters miss their dad.

“I’m sorry from every cell in my body and I would do anything to take it back,” he said. “I never in a million years thought a life would be lost.”

Birrell said more than 100 people submitted letters in support of Whisler, who had no history of assaultive behavior.

In her victim impact statement, Julie Ryan said the sentence she requested would reflect “the deeply kind, caring and loving husband, father, brother, son and friend that (Mike) was.”

She said she didn’t reach the decision lightly and, if the hearing had been one year ago, she wouldn’t have been “strong enough to take months of time reflecting on my request.” But she said grief therapy has helped her to begin to heal, and she believes “justice and accountability can be served by more than just sentencing (Whisler) to prison time.”

Family left devastated

The dispute between Ryan and Whisler began as Ryan was supporting the restaurant’s COVID-19 regulations when he saw Whisler was not, said Ryan’s father, George Ryan, in court Friday.

Some urinals in the men’s bathroom were covered with cellophane to encourage social distancing, but Ryan saw Whisler punch a hole in the cellophane and take a cell phone video of himself urinating at the covered urinal, according to a criminal complaint. Ryan called Whisler out for his behavior as they were leaving the bar, which led to a verbal confrontation and then Whisler’s assault on Ryan.

Julie Ryan said in court that Whisler’s “tragic, selfish, immature actions” ended the life of her best friend and soulmate.

“Every morning when I wake up, I remember that my husband is gone,” she said as she cried. “… I remember I will no longer start and end my days with his beautiful smile. … I tell myself … ‘I’m sorry you won’t grow old together.’ And then I say a little prayer that he doesn’t feel pain or miss me and our family” as much as they do.

She said she’s spent hours, day, months and now years crying with her head on the floor. One of their daughters said, “It feels like I lost both my parents,” and Julie said that honest statement “sits with me in the pit of my stomach.”

The debilitating affects of trauma led Julie to stop working; Ryan’s sister, Kim Hughes, said the same in her victim impact statement.

Ryan’s daughters have also been consumed by worry now: “Wondering if my mom goes out tonight, will she came home? Is this pain in my neck a life-threatening condition? Because now I know that anything can happen and anything will happen,” Verdeja read from one of their victim impact statements.

Hughes said in court that “no child should grow up thinking that someone can kill another person and not in turn receive significant punishment” by maximum prison time. Before Whisler’s sentencing, she said one year in the workhouse would not be an adequate or just consequence for killing her brother.

