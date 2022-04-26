'The honor of a lifetime.' Interim CPS superintendent named CEO for Cincinnati Works

Cincinnati Public Schools' interim superintendent Tianay Amat was named Monday as president and CEO of Cincinnati Works, a local nonprofit that helps connect job seekers with job coaching, support and work opportunities.

Cincinnati Public Schools' interim superintendent Tianay Amat was named Monday as president and CEO of Cincinnati Works, a local nonprofit that helps connect job seekers with job coaching, support and work opportunities.

Amat's last day with the district is May 1. She has served schools in Cincinnati and the surrounding areas for nearly 20 years as a teacher, principal and deputy superintendent. She was a finalist for the permanent superintendent position, but the Cincinnati school board went with a newcomer from Detroit public schools. New superintendent Iranetta Wright will start next week.

"I will always be grateful for our incredible community of teachers, staff, parents, volunteers, partners and supporters," Amat wrote in her Monday farewell letter to the Cincinnati schools community. "Our students have big dreams, and you create the paths and the support systems that allow our kids to reach them."

Amat took over as interim superintendent for the district last spring after former superintendent Laura Mitchell resigned to become president and CEO of Beech Acres Parenting Center.

Tianay Amat, CPS interim superintendent, looks on during a February CPS board meeting where Iranetta Wright was voted Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent at the Mary A. Ronan Education Center in Cincinnati.

Amat taught in New York City Public Schools for four years before coming to CPS in 2002 to teach at Rockdale Academy in Avondale. She has served as principal at Princeton City Schools' Heritage Hill Elementary and CPS' Hyde Park School.

She also served as curriculum coordinator at Lakota Local School District where she was nominated for the Lakota Schools Vicki Curtis Leadership Award. Amat was awarded the Cincinnatus Association Public School Administrator of the Year in 2015 and the Hyde Park Neighborhood Council Community Builder of the Year award in 2016.

Board says farewell

The district's board of education thanked Amat for her service in a resolution they passed unanimously during Monday night's board meeting.

During her time as interim superintendent, the resolution reads, Amat "has served with joy and focus on students and ensured the district continued to make progress on its goals."

Story continues

Board president Ben Lindy said he's appreciated Amat's passion, joy and eagerness to share her opinions during her tenure as interim superintendent. Board member Mike Moroski commended Amat for her "activist heart."

"I'm really glad you're staying in Cincinnati," board member Eve Bolton told Amat during Monday's meeting. "The city needs you. We need you."

"You are amazing. You have a crown, and you will continue to shine," board member Mary Wineberg told Amat.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to lead our district. And, as I move on, I know great things continue to lie ahead for CPS," Amat wrote in her goodbye message. "As I cheer you all on from the sidelines, know that I am not going far. This is my home and where I want to continue to serve the families and children of Cincinnati."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Interim CPS superintendent named CEO for Cincinnati Works