'It's an honor': Rapper Ice-T discusses road to Grammys iconic hip-hop performance

The truth of the matter is that despite the impact of the #MeToo movement, many predators are still celebrated in entertainment industry spaces. That’s true for artists currently working today (as evidenced by the multiple alleged abusers who graced Sunday night’s Grammys stage) and those since deceased, like the late Michael Jackson. Despite evidence of the King of Pop’s wrongdoing, including what’s laid out in the Leaving Neverland documentary, Jackson is still getting the biopic treatment in