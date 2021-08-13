Honor Releases First Snapdragon Smartphone With Digital Yuan Wallet

TechCrunch

While it was one of the less-hyped gadget debuts in recent memory, Samsung blasted out a series of announcements at an Unpacked event bright and early this morning. Samsung is back with another set of smartwatches, this time with a twist: After years of focusing on their own operating system with Tizen, these latest watches are back on Google's Wear OS. Or, at least, Samsung's take on it — this software build will be called "Wear OS Powered by Samsung", and will borrow some of the best bits of Tizen while being Wear OS at its core.