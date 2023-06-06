In honor of transparency, JSO releases details on May shooting

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, along with the State Attorney’s Office, continue investigating the officer involved shooting that occurred on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Orange Park.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says that a man wanted for murder in Broward County was shot and killed on Friday evening in the parking lot of an Orange Park strip mall. Broward County contacted Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to help in a murder investigation.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Aligning with Sheriff Waters’ continuing commitment to openness and transparency, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released a video aimed at disclosing all of the currently available information. Along with the related to the shooting, this video also discloses the events that led up to it.

In the video provided by JSO, the suspect identified as Zonchez Delarfette Prince said, “I’m not getting out. You’re going to have to shoot me, kill me.” Viewer discretion is advised.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office states that they have not drawn any conclusions regarding whether the officers’ actions were appropriate with respect to the law or JSO policy until all the facts are known, and the investigation has been completed.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Related read: Suspect wanted in South Florida murder who was shot, killed by JSO officers in Clay identified

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.