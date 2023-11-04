Honoring Berks veterans

Nov. 3—A 28-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg Thursday night following an altercation at a downtown bar, Reading police said Friday.

Police responded about 11:45 p.m. to the 200 block of Penn Street for reports of shots fired. While they were responding, they learned that a shooting victim had arrived at Reading Hospital.

Police said the victim was in serious condition.

Investigators determined there was an altercation inside DeCarlo's Bar & Grill, 240 Penn St., and the shooting took place outside after those involved in the altercation were removed from the bar.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to call Reading police at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.