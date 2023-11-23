Honoring Berks veterans

Nov. 23—Staff Sgt. David Wallace

Service: Pennsylvania Army National Guard

Era: Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation Enduring Freedom

Born: Reading

Profile: Wallace served 22 years as an infantryman with the PAANG. Twice deployed in

support of OIF to Iraq. Additionally, he deployed twice on NATO training missions to Lithuania. He has a master's degree in social work from Marywood University and works as a social worker full time. He also is an outreach volunteer for the Berks County Department of Veterans Affairs.